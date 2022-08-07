Saturday Box Office: Bimbisara Good hold, Sita Ramam collections jump

It is turning out to be a very good weekend for the Telugu film industry, as both new releases had a very good Saturday at the box office. Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara , which had a strong start on Friday consolidated its position with a solid hold on Saturday while Dulquer’s Sita Ramam saw good growth in the business yesterday.

Bimbisara collected Rs. 7.75 crores approx on Saturday, easing off 17 per cent from the opening day, for two days total of Rs. 17 crores. The drop in Telugu states was around 20 per cent, collecting Rs. 6.90 crores (Rs. 4.10 crores share), which is a strong hold for Telugu film standards. The film is heading for an opening weekend of Rs. 25 crores plus in India. The global theatrical rights of Bimbisara were sold at Rs. 15 crores, which shall be recovered in three days itself, as two days share stands at Rs. 12 crores approx.

The box office collections of Bimbisara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Total - Rs. 17 crores

Sita Ramam collected Rs. 6.20 crores approx on its second day, taking its two-day total to Rs. 10 crores approx. The film had an average opening day but the growth in the business on Saturday has put it in a good position. The jump in collections from Friday was around 60 per cent, with bigger growth coming outside Telugu states. The film grew by nearly 80 per cent in Kerala while Karnataka doubled its opening day business on Saturday. Tamil Nadu saw a massive growth, with Saturday growing almost 150 per cent from Friday.

The film should see another big growth today, for a weekend of Rs. 18 crores approx in India. Where the film lands on Monday will be deciding the fate of the film. The second week will have couple of holidays, including Independence day, so if the weekdays post steady numbers, the film can have a very strong second week and final number.

The overseas collections of the film are excellent, with an opening weekend of $600K plus expected in North America.

The box office collections of Sita Ramam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.80 crores

Saturday - Rs. 6.20 crores