VIDEO: Trisha enjoys fun play time with Ram Charan’s pet Rhyme amidst Vishwambhara shoot

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who has been roped in to play a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara recently shared a few pictures from her interaction with Chiranjeevi and music director MM Keeravani, calling it a legendary and divine morning.

From the pictures shared on her social media, Chiranjeevi, Trisha and Keeravani appear to be in a studio of sorts for the technical work of Vishwambhara.

Trisha shares her divine morning moment with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravani

When Trisha met Ram Charan’s dog Rhyme

While on her visit to Hyderabad for her upcoming film, Trisha also had a sweet interaction with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s dog Rhyme. The actress took to Instagram to share her excitement on finally meeting Rhyme.

In her story, Trisha wrote,”Finally met this diva (lovestruck emoji)”. In reply to Trisha, Upasana also posted on her Instagram, saying, “Aww missed you, looking forward to fun times in April.” To which Trisha replied, “Likewise, see you soon.”

Everything you need to know about Vishwambhara so far

Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu language epic fantasy drama, written and directed by K. Vasishta of Bimbisara fame. Apart from Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati have bankrolled the project under the UV Creations banner. Oscar award-winning music director MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose the music for this magnum opus.

From the concept video of the film, it is clear that the makers are going all guns blazing to deliver a fantastic film. With the project progressing at a rapid pace, Vishwambhara is expected to hit the big screens at the scheduled release date of January 10th, 2025.

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming movies

Apart from Vishwambhara, Trisha Krishnan has quite a massive and busy lineup ahead of her. She will also be seen in the Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi, also starring Regina Cassandra, Arav, Arjun Das and others.

Trisha recently also completed the first schedule of the film in Azerbaijan and is gearing up for the shooting of the second schedule, which is set to commence very soon.

In addition, there have been rumours that Trisha will play a cameo role in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited GOAT film but official confirmation is awaited.

