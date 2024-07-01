Chiyaan Vikram's much anticipated Thangalaan to release on Independence Day, confirms producer

After a long wait for ages, Chiyaan Vikram starrrer Thangalaan locked its release date. Producer Dhananjeyan revealed the information in a recent interview. Earlier, the Pa. Ranjith film was slated for release on January 26 but was subsequently postponed.

According to the interview the period piece is set to hit big screens on Independence Day. Although the makers have not officially announced the release date, Dhananjeyan disclosed it in an interview with Galatta Tamil.

Earlier another much-awaited pan-Indian cinema Pushpa 2 announced their release date on the 15th of August. Reportedly, due to the post-production issue the Allu Arjun flick changed its release date to 6th December.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh starrer Hombale Film’s first-ever Tamil production Raghu Thatha is also scheduled to release on the same day in theatres.

More about Thangalaan

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, is currently in its post-production phase.

The Tamil venture is a period action drama, set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in the early 20th century.

Thangalaan is a historical adventure flick that sheds light on the deprived marginalized communities in South India and will narrate their contributions to the gold exploration of the region.

Apart from Vikram, the film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, alongside Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Hari Krishnan.

Thangalaan is slated for release in four languages apart from Tamil, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Studio Green and Neelam Productions are backing the film, featuring GV Prakash's debut collaboration as music director with Ranjith. Tamil Prabha serves as the co-writer in the period piece, while Selva RK and SS Murthi are handling the editing and art direction, respectively.

More about Chiyaan Vikram

Vikram was last seen in the Mani Ratnam-directed epic action drama Ponniyin Selvan, opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Tamil flick featured an ensemble cast that also included Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others.

Along with Thangalaan, Vikram has a couple of films lined up, including the Gautham Vasudev Menon-written and directed Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam and the S. U. Arun Kumar directorial Veera Dheera Sooran.

