Is Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran facing legal trouble before release? Here’s why shows have been canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran was set to hit the big screens today, March 27. Fans were eagerly looking forward to the box office clash between this Tamil film and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. However, the film unexpectedly faced a roadblock, leading to the cancellation of its USA premiere and early morning shows.

According to Times Now, multiplex chains PVR and Cinepolis will not screen Veera Dheera Sooran before 10 AM. As per the reports, shows may now begin after 11 AM. The delay is linked to a legal dispute with Mumbai-based production company B4U. The company filed a plea against the film’s producer, alleging a breach of contract over OTT rights.

They claim the rights were supposed to be sold before the theatrical release. In response, the Delhi High Court issued an interim stay until 10:30 AM. Since the film’s first show was scheduled for 9 AM, the legal hurdle has stalled the release. Now, screenings are expected to start after 11 AM.

Meanwhile, 123Telugu has reported that the USA premiere shows have also been canceled. This has further left both exhibitors and fans disappointed. Producer Riya Shibu is in Delhi, trying to sort out the legal issues. The matter is expected to be resolved within a few hours.

On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram’s fans were already concerned about the film’s weak pre-release buzz. Now, the latest setback has only added to their disappointment. Despite promotions, the movie failed to gain momentum. This last-minute obstacle has made things even more challenging.

Chiyaan Vikram Veera Dheera Sooran is a Tamil action thriller that follows the story of Kaali, a store owner drawn into a dangerous crime network. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film is produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures. Chiyaan Vikram plays the lead role, with SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Siddique in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

