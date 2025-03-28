Karthik Subbaraj reviews Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, calls Mahaan star's 'raw n rusty' action thriller a ‘rampage in theatres’
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj reviewed Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran as the action flick hit the theaters recently.
Chiyaan Vikram has once again made it to the spotlight after the overwhelming response garnered by his film Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2. Within a day of its release, the Tamil action flick has been receiving much appreciation from fans who had been anticipating a stellar performance by the actor.
Joining the bandwagon now is Vikram’s Mahaan director, Karthik Subbaraj. Taking to X, the talented filmmaker penned a post praising Vikram’s performance in the movie.
Check out the post here:
Calling it a ‘rampage-worthy’ performance, he wrote “@chiyaan Sir rampage in theatres .. Especially antha oru Sambavam #VeeraDheeraSooran is a well written, Superbly made raw n rusty action thriller with awesome performances & lot of theatrical blast moments.... Filmmaker #SUArunKumar shines all the way... Well done @iam_SJSuryah Sir #SurajVenjaramoodu Sir @officialdushara @gvprakash @thenieswar & whole team Congratulations on Blockbuster Success.”
For the uninitiated, Karthik Subbaraj had previously worked with Chiyaan Vikram in 2022 for the movie Mahaan. This Tamil neo-noir action thriller opened to a massive response following its theatrical release.
Coming back to Veera Dheera Sooran, the S.U. Arun Kumar directorial also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Prudhvi Raj, Ramesh Indira, Sreeja Ravi, and Parvathi T in key roles, with Vikram playing the lead.
The movie has especially grabbed attention due to its unique release strategy—it is one of the rare cinematic presentations where the sequel has been released before the prequel has even been made. After the massive success of Vikram’s last film, fans were anticipating an even bigger hit with Veera Dheera Sooran.
In other news, the movie’s premiere on March 27 faced some delays due to unresolved issues between the makers and a Mumbai-based production company, B4U. As a result, many early morning shows of the film were cancelled.
