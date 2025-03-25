Chiyaan Vikram BREAKS SILENCE on Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan box office clash: 'I want it to be a big film..'

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is set for an epic box office clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan. Both films have been generating immense hype online, and fans can’t stop discussing this highly anticipated competition. In a recent interview, the Thangalaan actor opened up about the clash and shared his honest thoughts.

Chiyaan Vikram acknowledged that Malayalam cinema is known for its strong content, and L2: Empuraan is undoubtedly a pan-India film. Like every Malayalam fan, he wished for its success, recognizing how much it means to the audience.

He further added, "I want it to be a big film because I know every Malayali wants that film to be huge. I am a big fan of Mohanlal. Prithviraj is a good friend of mine, and I am pretty shocked that an actor like him has become a director, similar to Dhanush, and delivered a film like Lucifer."

Chiyaan Vikram also expressed his happiness about Veera Dheera Sooran releasing alongside L2: Empuraan. He believed that since both films were hitting theaters on the same day, Malayalam audiences would embrace them both.

In his words, "I hope Empuraan becomes the first pan-Indian film that creates records in Malayalam cinema. I am also happy that Veera Dheera Sooran is releasing alongside it. Both the films are coming on the same day. I am just hoping that Malayalis, who have always liked content-based films, will receive both of them very well. And I'd like to thank you all in advance for all your wishes and blessings. Love you all."

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is set to release on March 27, 2025. Interestingly, its sequel will arrive first, even before the prequel begins production.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan continues the story of Lucifer (2019). Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, the film brings back Mohanlal in the lead. It explores how Kerala is now entangled in corruption and political conspiracies. As hidden truths come to light, a powerful force re-emerges to change the course of events.

