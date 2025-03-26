2 new Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran and Shivaranjani starrer The Door
This week, Tamil cinema lovers are in for a double treat with the following theatrical releases. Read on for all the details.
Tamil cinema has etched a special place in the hearts of cinephiles, and rightly so. This regional film front has always maintained a good balance between commercial movies and those with more artistic genres. But this week, Kollywood is all set to witness two different kinds of films releasing in theaters.
So, without further ado, let’s jump into the list of Tamil films releasing this week in theaters.
Tamil movies releasing this week in theaters
Veera Dheera Sooran
- Cast: Vikram, S.J Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj
- Release date: March 27
Veera Dheera Sooran is one such Tamil film whose sequel got released even before the prequel was planned. The S.U. Arun Kumar directorial is a hardcore action thriller that revolves around the story of an ordinary man getting unknowingly embroiled into a nexus of crime.
After the massive success of his previous film, Thangalaan, fans of Chiyaan Vikram are looking forward to Veera Dheera Sooran to create an impact at the box office. Despite clashing with other big banner films at the box office, this movie has kept on its buzz, nonetheless.
The Door
- Cast: Shivaranjani, Bhavana, Ganesh Venkataraman, Jayaprakash, Kapil Velvan, Priya Venkat
- Release date: March 28
The Tamil supernatural thriller The Door marks the return of noted Malayalam actress Bhavana to the screen after 15 years. The psychological thriller has been keeping up the excitement of fans with its frequent updates and glimpses.
The storyline revolves around a young woman who gets caught up in a whirlwind of mysterious happenings that allegedly are touted as ghostly paranormal acts. However, a thorough investigation unveils deeper secrets and truths.
Which one of these Tamil films are you watching in theaters this week?
