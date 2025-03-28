Veera Dheera Sooran Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Chiyaan Vikram’s actioner in theaters

Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Vikram in the lead, has now made its way to the silver screen, having conquered an initial hiccup right before its release. The Tamil action flick was an eagerly anticipated film and fans were anxious for Vikram to prove his mettle again as he did in Thangalaan.

And now, social media is filled with countless reviews from fans after they watched Veera Dheera Sooran. The movie has been touted as a blockbuster already by fans, who have hearty praises for the actioner.

A majority of the audience was left in awe of the performance by Vikram, not to forget the minuscule attention of his character in terms of showing him as a loving family man and a rugged hero at the same time.

There has been noteworthy praise for the first half of the film, which was liked by the audiences. The first half, according to fans, delivered some of the best scenes from both Vikram and SJ Suryah.

As for the latter half of Veera Dheera Sooran, it got mixed responses for the storyline which turned out to be highly predictable, offering no out-of-the-usual cinematic spectacle.

One of the key highlights of the film has been the terrific background score by GV Prakash, which has synonymously gotten a lot of appreciation.

Check out the fan reviews here:

For the unversed, just prior to its scheduled release on the morning of March 27, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran hit a hurdle when the shows of the film got cancelled over impending legal issues.

To put things into perspective, as per a Times Now report, multiple renowned theater chains would delay premiering the film as there were some pending legal matters with Mumbai-based production company B4U, who had accused the makers of a breach of contract, leading up to the holdup in the first place.