Chiyaan Vikram catches up with Sivakarthikeyan at Veera Dheera Sooran screening, takes an auto ride home as fans mob him

Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 finally hit the big screens last evening after facing delays due to a legal issue. Despite the setbacks, fans eagerly attended the first day, the first show in theaters. Chiyaan Vikram, too, joined them for the screening. However, a video from the Sathyam Theatre has now gone viral on social media, grabbing everyone's attention. What happened? Let's find out.

In the viral clip, Vikram is seen waiting patiently on the side inside a theater hall after watching the film. However, as fans hound him for photos and a brief interaction, he decides to take the stairs. On his way, he unexpectedly bumps into Sivakarthikeyan.

The two actors catch up and have a lively chat. But as the crowd grows uncontrollable, Chiyaan Vikram bids farewell to the Parasakthi actor and exits the venue. While many assumed he would leave in his luxury car, the actor did the unexpected and chose an auto ride back home, leaving before more people could gather.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, directed by SU Arun Kumar, was delayed due to financial troubles. IVY Entertainment Pvt Ltd filed a case, demanding Rs 7 crore before release. After settling the issue, the film finally hit theaters. The director, later, apologized in a video and encouraged fans to watch the evening shows.

Meanwhile, moviegoers enjoyed watching Veera Dheera Sooran in theaters. Viewers described the film as a gripping and realistic action thriller. They noted that the drama unfolds over a single night in rural Madurai, with raw and relatable characters. Chiyaan Vikram received appreciation for his portrayal of Kaali, a man deeply devoted to his family.

While the film’s slow pace was intentional, audiences found the supporting cast exceptional. SJ Suryah’s performance was highlighted for elevating the film, while Dushara Vijayan was commended for her intense role. Overall, they found it a satisfying watch for the weekend.

Have you watched Veera Dheera Sooran in theaters? If yes, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.