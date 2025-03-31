Veera Dheera Sooran: Chiyaan Vikram took home nearly half of the film’s budget as fees?

Chiyaan Vikram is back on screen, delivering yet another spectacle with Veera Dheera Sooran. His last release, Thangalaan, was a massive hit, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next project. Now, as the S.U. Arun Kumar directorial inches closer to success, reports about Vikram’s remuneration have become the talk of the town.

According to Koimoi, Vikram has reportedly secured a hefty paycheck of Rs. 30 crore for the film—an amount that accounts for more than half of the movie’s total budget.

However, a report by TOI clarifies that while Vikram has indeed charged Rs. 30 crore for the film, this amount is for both parts of Veera Dheera Sooran.

Moreover, the total budget for the entire franchise is reportedly around Rs. 100–110 crore, meaning Vikram’s fee accounts for less than half of the overall budget.

Nonetheless, these reports remain unconfirmed, as neither the makers nor Vikram have officially addressed the matter.

As for Veera Dheera Sooran, the sequel is set to release first, even before the prequel has gone into production. The film, which hit theaters on March 27, initially faced a setback when its theatrical release was briefly canceled due to unresolved financial issues on the producers’ side.

It wasn’t until later that evening that the issues were resolved, and the film finally premiered to an overwhelming response from the audience.

Following this, the film’s producer took to social media to issue an open apology to Chiyaan Vikram and director S.U. Arun Kumar for the initial release delay. He also addressed the rumors about financial troubles, clarifying the real reason behind the halt.

The producer stated, “Apologies to #Vikram sir #SUArunkumar the crew, distributors, Exhibitors, fans and entire audience for the delay in release. Just to clarify nd stop the gossips, This is not due to PRODUCERS financial problem. The OTT right holder (outright sale) couldn’t able to sell their rights before the theatrical release.To safe guard their investment , #VDS was stopped at last moment & renegotiated.”