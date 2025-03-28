Box Office: Re-visiting top 3 highest openers of Chiyaan Vikram as Veera Dheera Sooran releases in theatres

The versatile Chiyaan Vikram is back to offer his fans a treat in the form of his latest Tamil movie Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 after Thangalaan in 2024. This S.U. Arun Kumar directorial is an action thriller with a prequel titled Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1 planned to be made soon.

Veera Dheera Sooran has recently opened to a large number of mixed and positive reviews from the audience and the critics while on the box office front, this Vikram starrer has collected Rs 3.84 crores India gross. As the new release resumes with its new box office run, let’s revisit the top 3 opening day gross of Chiyaan Vikram’s career:

1. Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan was a much awaited Tamil historical action drama based on a novel of the same name based on the Chola Empire. This Mani Ratnam directorial released in 2022 with much hype for its subject and large cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and others. The film opened to Rs 21.6 crores at the box office.

2. Ponniyin Selvan 2

The sequel to the much hyped franchise of Ponniyin Selvan, Ponniyin Selvan 2 also directed by Mani Ratnam released in theatres worldwide in 2023. The film opened to a response unexpectedly lower than Part 1. The film collected Rs 16.25 crores at the box office.

3. Cobra

Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was a much hyped psychological action thriller released in 2022. It also marked the acting debut of popular cricketer Irfan Pathan, co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Mirnalini Ravi, Miya George, K. S. Ravikumar, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar and Meenakshi Govindarajan. The film was directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and received an opening of Rs 11.5 crores at the box office. It was poorly received by the audience and the critics in its lifetime run.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 in Cinemas

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is currently running in theatres worldwide. The cast of the film includes Vikram alongside S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Prudhvi Raj directed by S.U. Arun Kumar.

