Veera Dheera Sooran: Vikram’s film faced initial delay over release due to financial problems? Producer makes BIG statement

Chiyaan Vikram is under the spotlight now after his recent film Veera Dheera Sooran received an overwhelming response from the audience. While the box office numbers have been gradually soaring, the film did face an initial hiccup on its day of release, as shows were canceled and delayed due to alleged unresolved financial issues involving the producer.

Now, producer Shibu Thameens has finally broken his silence on the matter. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he apologized for the delay and clarified that the hold-up was not due to any financial problem on the producer's part.

Check out the post here:

An excerpt from his long post reads: “Apologies to #Vikram sir #SUArunkumar the crew, distributors, Exhibitors, fans and entire audience for the delay in release. Just to clarify nd stop the gossips, This is not due to PRODUCERS financial problem. The OTT right holder (outright sale) couldn’t able to sell their rights before the theatrical release.To safe guard their investment , #VDS was stopped at last moment & renegotiated.”

Coming back to the film, the Vikram-starrer Tamil actioner opened at the box office with a collection of approximately Rs 3.85 crores on its release day, despite the initial delay.

It is worth noting that Veera Dheera Sooran has been one of the most anticipated projects of the actor, especially since his last film Thangalaan was a massive hit, raising high expectations that this one would follow suit.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the S.U. Arun Kumar directorial has its sequel releasing first, even before the prequel has surpassed the production stage.

Talking about the cast, alongside Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Balaji, and others.