South movies released in theaters that are set to have a prequel or sequel; L2 Empuraan to Mad Square

South movies have been enjoying quite a run at theaters this week as multiple films have been released. With movies from Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu gaining prominence, 4 of them are set to have a sequel or prequel in the near future. Guessed it yet? Read on.

4 South movies set to have a prequel or sequel

1. L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rick Yune

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the lead role hit theaters on March 27, 2025. As the film makes waves at the box office, the venture ended on a high note, with the announcement of a 3rd installment.

The movie franchise is set to complete its trilogy with a sequel titled L3: The Beginning. The film is not only set to explore a new foe but also takes us to the origins of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab’raam.

2. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Venky Kudumula

Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, finally hit the theaters this week. The movie is a heist comedy actioner that features the story of a modern-day Robin Hood who must protect a high-profile client.

The latest Telugu flick is also set to have a sequel titled Brotherhood of Robinhood.

3. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Maruthi Prakashraj

Director: SU Arun Kumar

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is an action thriller, focusing on the story of Kaali, a provision store owner. The film, set over a single night, takes us through the man’s former boss, asking him to carry out a high-stakes hit job, owing to his past crime network.

The film is also set to have a prequel flick titled Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1, tracing back to old events.

4. Mad Square

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar, Vishnu Oi, Sunil

Director: Kalyan Shankar

Mad Square is a coming-of-age comedy drama that is the sequel to the 2023 hit Mad. The film is directed by Kalyan Shankar and is set a few years after the first movie.

With Ashok, DD, Manoj, and Ganesh reuniting once again for a wedding, the gang goes on a fun trip to Goa together. The movie is also set to have a 3rd sequel in the franchise, titled Mad Cube.