Darshan Thoogudeepa returns to wife Vijayalakshmi’s home in Hosakerehalli after gaining bail; celebrates his son’s birthday

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa who had gained interim bail of six weeks from Karnataka High Court for Renukaswamy murder case has returned to his wife’s home in Hosakerehalli. The actor who is out on bail set out to his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house to celebrate the birthday of their son.

The actor had been jailed since June 2024 and has only now received interim bail on grounds of medical grounds. Upon release from jail, the actor traveled by car from Bellary at 6 pm. Initially, it was reported that the actor might head to RR Nagar but since his son was celebrating his birthday on October 31, 2024, the actor headed towards his wife’s house instead.

As per a report by One India, the actor’s wife was seen waiting for him outside her residence and has been supporting him throughout his jail time. It has been reported that she had visited various temples in hopes of praying for his release.

The Karnataka High Court had granted Darshan bail on October 30 on the grounds of medical treatment under strict conditions. The actor was awarded a 6-week interim bail based on a Rs 2 lakh bond, two sureties, and to surrender his passport. It is reported that the actor is set to undergo surgery for his spine and feet.

For the uninitiated, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been under judicial custody for the alleged murder of a young man called Renukaswamy. As per reports, the actor is suspected of murdering the man after the victim launched some obscene comments against the actor’s rumored lover, Pavithra Gowda.

The victim was found dead after being brutally tortured and upon investigation, the Bengaluru police booked Darshan as the second accused in the case while his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda was labeled as the first accused.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan release date announced: Mohanlal starrer set for March 27, 2025; makers drop an intriguing poster of a mysterious figure