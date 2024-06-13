Who is Pavithra Gowda? Darshan Thoogudeepa’s rumored lover and alleged accomplice in Renuka Swamy's murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda have been making heads turn for some time now with their alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. With both actors under arrest and the investigation underway, who is this controversial actress, and what is her relationship with Darshan?

Tracing back her background and filmography, we can identify how the actress has prevailed in the industry for quite some time. Moreover, it sheds light on the alleged relationship she has with Sandalwood star Darshan.

Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Pavithra Gowda is a prominent Kannada actress who has been part of a few movies and television series in the Sandalwood industry over the years. The actress is notable for her performances in films like Agamya, Preethi Kithabu, and Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu, starring Ramesh Aravind.

The actress also has a prominent career in modeling and runs a traditional saree and outfit boutique store called Red Carpet Studio 777. She has also appeared in a Tamil movie, 54321, headlined by Sarpatta Parambarai and King of Kotha fame Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Along with her career in cinema and modeling, the actress also has a strong internet presence. However, the most controversial take on her personal life comes from her alleged relationship with Sandalwood’s Darshan Thoogudeepa.

According to rumors, Darshan and Pavithra have been in an illicit affair for over a decade now. Despite being married, the actor has not yet given a divorce to his first wife, Vijayalakshmi, and has been leading a secret relationship with the actress for years now.

The controversy surrounding their relationship had created quite a stir back in the day when the actress herself shared a post with the caption, “10 years of our relationship.” The video post on Instagram featured Pavithra and Darshan together in a public space, which received severe backlash from people, including the actor’s wife.

See the Instagram post here:

Murder charges against Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda

In a shocking turn of events, actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithar Gowda were recently booked by the Bengaluru police. The charges brought against them state that the actors were involved in the murder of a 33-year-old pharmacist called Renuka Swamy.

As per reports, Renuka Swamy had made some derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda on social media, which angered the latter and urged her alleged partner to deal with him. This led to the man from Chitradurga being apprehended and killed.

According to speculations, the murder had taken place in Darshan’s garage, where the actor was also present along with his henchmen. There, the man was struck by multiple weapons and was dumped in a drainage. Per the latest reports, the police suspect Pavithra as the prime accused, with Darshan being the second one, acting upon her requests.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru police seize Kannada actor Darshan’s jeep suspected of being at crime scene during Renuka Swamy’s murder