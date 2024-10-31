‘We are confident that the guilty will be punished’: Renukaswamy’s father REACTS to Darshan Thoogudeepa getting interim bail for spine surgery

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court on October 30, 2024, after the accused pleaded for the same on grounds of a medical emergency to undergo spine surgery. The court has allowed for a bail period of six weeks for the actor, along with several restrictions imposed on him. Now the father of the 33-year-old victim has commented on this new development in the case.

Addressing the reporters, Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinath Shivanagoudar, expressed his utmost trust in the legal and judicial system of the country, which enabled justice to prevail above all. While he refused to make any comment on the Karnataka HC’s decision to award bail to Darshan, he implied his faith that the guilty party would be punished for his deeds.

Kashinath said, “Bail has been granted under the legal system; we cannot comment on it. We have faith that the guilty will be punished. We have faith in law and the police.” He further added, “(Darshan's) treatment is a matter for the doctor, him, and the court; we don't want to comment on it.”

At the end, he said, “We don't have anything to say other than that the guilty should be punished. We have faith in law and judiciary, so we are confident that the guilty will be punished.”

Well, it was on June 11, 2024, when Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on the charges of allegedly murdering Renukaswamy, his fan and a native of Chitradurga. Reportedly, the actor along with his accomplices abducted and tortured the young man in a shed on the outskirts of Bangalore, ultimately leading to his death.

Renukaswamy’s mutilated body was later found near a stormwell in the Sumanahalli region of Bangalore. As per the reports, the actor allegedly murdered the victim when the latter dropped inappropriate messages to Darshan’s ladylove, Pavithra Gowda.

For the unversed, Darshan’s plea for bail had already been rejected twice by the Karnataka courts. However, the latest hearing considered the accused’s requirement for immediate surgery and concluded that he will receive requisite treatment in a government hospital.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

