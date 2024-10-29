Darshan Thoogudeepa Case: More trouble for jailed actor as 2 fresh FIRs filed against him; here's why

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused of brutally murdering his fan Renukaswamy has found himself at the centre of more trouble. The jailed Kannada actor is currently being questioned over the alleged VIP treatment in Parappana Agrahara Central jail. The Joint Commissioner of Crime Branch arrived at Ballari prison on Monday (October 28) where Darshan is lodged.

As per Times Now News, three separate cases have been filed in connection with the matter. The first will analyze how Darshan Thoogudeepa could smoke cigarettes and have access to beverages inside the central jail. Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with Wilson Garden Naga, and Kulla Seena will be investigated in this matter.

The second case would look into using a mobile phone (banned inside the prison) to take pictures and make video calls. The third and final case is regarding the negligence of jail authorities. Led by ACP Manjunath, seven prison officials have been suspended and the Superintendent of the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara was transferred following the FIR.

For the unversed, Darshan was transferred from Bellary Jail in Bengaluru after a picture and a video of him receiving alleged VIP treatment leaked online. The murder-accused actor was seen smoking on the prison lawn while enjoying beverages. Not just that, a video of Darshan indulging in a video call inside the prison had also gone viral.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Darshan has been in legal custody since June 11, 2024. Besides him, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

For those unaware, the victim was a 33-year-old auto driver who apparently sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda. This led Darshan to take revenge on Renukaswamy and hence allegedly kidnapped, tortured and murdered him with his henchmen. As per the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

