Is Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic relationship? The Family Star actor REVEALS

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has always charmed his fans with his rowdy avatar and many commendable performances. The star is currently gearing up for his upcoming family drama The Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in a lead role.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Vijay spoke about the rumors of him being in a relationship.

Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?

During an interview session with Galatta Plus, the host asked Vijay to answer the most googled question related to Vijay and asked, “Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?” to which Vijay paused and said, “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.”

Many rumors have circulated these past few years that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a romantic relationship, as both have been seen attending many functions together with their families. However, again, Vijay dodged the question about his rumored relationship and left netizens with a question mark about the status of his relationship.

Rashmika’s warm wishes for Vijay Deverakonda

Earlier, Rashmika extended her warm regards to the team of The Family Star, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in a lead pair.

Advertisement

The Srivalli actress wrote, “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar ..April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”. Later, Vijay also took to his X account and called Rashmika ‘Cutest.’

More about The Family Star

On March 28, the makers of The Family Star released a trailer full of emotions, action sequences, and incredible chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda. Family Star is Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna as Vijay’s love interest in the comedy-drama flick.

Besides the main cast, Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others have significant roles in the comedy-drama film. Dil Raju is producing The Family Star through his production business, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Gopi Sunder composed the film's music. The Family Star will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil on April 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Is the teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule releasing in April? Here's what we know