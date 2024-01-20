Dhruva Natchathiram: Gautham Vasudev Menon-Chiyaan Vikram’s spy action thriller aims for February release?

Cinephiles know Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram all too well, along with the agony it brought. This movie, first revealed in 2013, faced major production issues due to financial limitations.

Just last year, it was announced that overcoming all the hurdles, the film would finally hit the silver screens on November 24th. However, that was not to be. In the latest update, it is being reported by TOI that Gautham Vasudev Menon is attempting to bring the films to theaters in February. Further, it was also reported that the filmmaker has repaid more than 70% of his dues, and would clear the rest post the film’s release.

Dhruva Natchathiram’s financial woes

After remaining in the production phase for close to seven years, Dhruva Natchathiram was all set to release on the big screens in November 2023. However, in the wee hours of the day, GVM put out a note announcing that the film wouldn’t be released just yet, and apologized to fans for the delay.

It is understood that the filmmaker was issued a court order on November 23rd, just a day prior to the release, which mandated him to pay a sum of 2.40 crores by 10:30 in the morning of the 24th to ensure the smooth release of the film. The court order was with regard to repayment of money to the producer All in Pictures for a film that did not materialize.

Adding on to the woes is the fact that the satellite and digital rights of Dhruva Natchathiram have not been purchased owing to the talk surrounding the film. The rights are estimated to be valued in crores, and have adversely affected the pre-release business of the film.

Advertisement

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Dhruva Natchathiram is Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project. In fact, in several interviews, he has mentioned that the sole reason he got into acting was so that he could fund the production of Dhruva Natchathiram.

The film is touted to be a spy action thriller, revolving around a group of secret agents called The Basement. Chiyaan Vikram’s character, John, is the leader of the group. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Maya S Krishnan, Parthiban and many more in prominent roles.

During a promotional interview, GVM mentioned that he has left several loose ends in Dhruva Natchathiram on purpose, and added that they will be answered in the sequels of the film. Further, he mentioned that despite the loose ends, the film does not feel like it is half-baked or jumpy, and is guaranteed to give the audience a good time.

Apart from writing and directing, the Vaaranam Aayiraam filmmaker has also produced the film under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. Harris Jayaraj has composed the songs for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa and Jomon T John cranked the film’s camera.

ALSO READ: First review of Chiyaan Vikram, Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram’s run time out; DEETS inside