Did Prabhas offer Sandeep Reddy Vanga a Hollywood remake before Animal? Details inside

With just three films under his belt, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry. His unabashed confidence and clarity of thought have earned him a status in film pop culture.

During a recent interview with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed some interesting bits of information about Prabhas, his upcoming film Spirit, and much more.

When Prabhas asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct a Hollywood remake

In the interview, Sandeep revealed that during the pandemic, he was offered a film from Prabhas even before he had finished the script of Animal. As Sandeep further explains, things however did not materialize between the two.

Speaking of the same, Sandeep said, “Prabhas asked me if I was interested in directing a Hollywood remake. I said that I don’t think a Hollywood remake is working for me, an original thought would be great on you rather than doing a remake. If at all anything great strikes me, I will come and narrate it to you.”

Further explaining the incident, Sandeep said, “The pandemic kept going on for a long time and by then I was writing Animal. Suddenly something great struck me and I called him up, met him and told him. I told him this was the title, this was the idea and this is the character. Prabhas liked the story and the same story is Spirit”.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares update on Prabhas starrer Spirit

The Animal director revealed that he is currently in the process of writing the script for Spirit. In his own words, he has completed about 60 percent of the script so far and the movie is expected to go on floors by November or December 2024.

What does Sandeep Reddy Vanga think of Prabhas as an actor?

When asked about what he thinks about Prabhas as an actor, Sandeep said that Prabhas is a reactive actor. It is his reactions that his fans and the audience love.

He said, “If something goes wrong to the character that he is playing or to the people around him or his duty, Prabhas’ reaction to that is his strength.”

Vanga further added, “Prabhas has a very unique way of turning around, it makes for great commercial moments. I will not use it in a regular way but the kind of character I have written, it will be a great match.

