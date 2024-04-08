Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi to work with Prabhas on 'alternative history flick'

Prabhas is currently busy with his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, which is in the final stages of completion. Apart from this film, the actor has interesting movies in the pipeline. It was speculated that the actor would also be collaborating with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi on a film, and now the filmmaker himself has confirmed the same.

Hanu Raghavapudi was recently addressing the students of NIT at Warangal, where he confirmed his project with Prabhas. The director also revealed that the film would be a period-action movie that would explore the theme of alternative history as the narrative.

Hanu Raghavapudi talks about his next film with Prabhas

Hanu Raghavapudi, while revealing the genre of his film with the Rebel Star himself, also shared that Vishal Chandrashekhar has already finished composing three songs for the film. According to Gulte.com, the film is set against the backdrop of Razakar during the pre-Independence period of India.

Moreover, Hanu Raghavapudi’s last film, Sita Ramam was also a massive hit, especially with high praise for the film’s making and performances by the lead actors. The fact that such a filmmaker is collaborating with Prabhas also adds much more excitement to the upcoming project.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was finally seen last year in the highly anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film featured Prabhas in the lead role, accompanied by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and was directed by Prasanth Neel. The film, which was the first installment of a two-part film series, was a massive hit with high expectations for the sequel. It was adapted from the same story as Neel’s debut film, Ugramm, providing a much bigger scale and presentation.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Aswin, features an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles. The actor is also set to appear in the lead role for films like The Raja Saab directed by Maruti, and also feature as a cop in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Spirit.

