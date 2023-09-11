EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to start Spirit with Prabhas by June 2024; Bhushan Kumar confirms

After the historic success of Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir Kapoor led Animal. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, features RK alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is slated to release on December 1, 2023. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, Spirit with Prabhas, will go on floors by June 2024.

Spirit with Prabhas to roll in June 2024

A source close to the development informs that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be taking a short break post the release of Animal in December and then straight away dive into the pre-production of Spirit in Mumbai. “The idea is to take the film on floors by June 2024. It’s a big scale action film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, that features Prabhas as a cop. However, unlike most of the cop thrillers, Spirit will have a unique flavour that Sandeep is known for. The basic writing work is already done and the full-fledged work on the film will begin only after the release of Animal,” the source informed.

Spirit shoot will be followed by a film with Allu Arjun for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “While the Allu Arjun film is already announced, its still some time for it to go on floors. The basic idea for Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is locked but its still some time before going in the development stage. It will happen only after Spirit,” the source added.

Bhushan Kumar confirms Allu Arjun - Sandeep Reddy Vanga film in 2025

Spirit is touted to be one of the biggest action thrillers of Indian Cinema with Prabhas playing the part of a cop for the first time his in career. It’s also among the biggest projects that T-Series is planning to make in the time to come by. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the above development. You can watch the video here.

