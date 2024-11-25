Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just take a jibe at ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for THIS reason ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya ended their marriage in 2021 after four years. While both avoid discussing their past, the Kushi actress recently revealed during a fan chat with Varun Dhawan for her series that she spent a "useless" amount of money on her ex. Yes, you read that right.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan sat down for a rapid-fire round. They asked each other surprising questions and answered them honestly. If they failed, they ate green chilies. During the fun chat, Varun asked his co-star about her most "ridiculous" expense on something that was completely "useless".

Samantha replied that her most "ridiculous" spending was on expensive gifts for her ex. She said, "My ex’s expensive gifts," without much hesitation. Varun quickly asked how much, and the actress laughed while admitting it was "quite a bit."

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans quickly took to the comments to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "That money spending answer was (bomb emoji)," while another commented, "Hahaha come on honey super rapid fire and expensive answer was (bomb emoji)."

During an interview with Elle, Samantha discussed her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her myositis diagnosis. She shared that she endured a lot to reach where she is today. When asked if she wished she had done things differently in the past, Samantha said she did not.

She explained that while everyone wishes to change certain things about their lives, she sometimes wondered if she truly needed to go through her experiences. Samantha said, "I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you."

On the work front, Samantha has several promising projects in her pipeline, including the action thriller film Bangaram and another web series titled Rakt Brahmand. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of Thandel with co-star Sai Pallavi.

The actor is also all set to tie the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 in the presence of his loved ones and family members.

