‘As long as she’s there’s with me…’: Naga Chaitanya finally reacts to his December wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are days away from tying the knot and stepping into a journey of togetherness. Amid much buzz surrounding their special day, the Thandel actor finally opened up about his anticipation for the same and made some candid confessions while speaking about his bride-to-be, Sobhita Dhulipala.

In an interview with TOI, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his wedding, as he is all set to turn to a new chapter of his life with his fiancée and actress Sobhita Dhulipala. He revealed having found a ‘deep connection’ with her and added how the diva has filled a void in his life.

Chay said, “I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her; she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

Naga Chaitanya also retrospected on this particular year of his life and remarked how it has helped him bloom both professionally and personally. He talked about his anticipation to start a family of his own after he gets married.

Spilling beans on the kind of arrangements and preparations Sobhita has made for his birthday, the actor remarked that his ladylove always leaves the planning to him, and her company in his life is more than enough for him.

Advertisement

He said, “She leaves all the planning to me; as long as she is there with me, that’s good enough for me.”

Towards the end, Chay also opened up about his wedding planning and confirmed that it would indeed take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place that has emotional significance for his family’s legacy.

Talking about having butterflies in his stomach when it comes to the arrangements for the big day, Naga Chaitanya said, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… Butterflies are only because of the planning and logistics that are involved on those days like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together.”

For the unversed, it was back on August 8 when the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at Naga Chaitanya’s Hyderabad residence.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni spills beans on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie; opens up on his character Simon from film