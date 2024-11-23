NC24: Naga Chaitanya turns treasure hunter for his mythical adventure movie with Virupaksha director

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 37th birthday on November 23, 2024, and on this occasion, the actor has announced his next movie with Virupaksha director Karthik Varma Dandu. The tentatively titled NC24 is expected to be a mythical adventure film with the actor donning the role of an excavator.

The official first look of the movie was unveiled by the actor himself, which is packed with intrigue and suspense. Sharing the look, Chay also penned the caption, “NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be a part of your amazing vision!”

See the official post for Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 here:

The announcement for NC24 comes just before Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot this year. As per reports, the duo are set to enter the wedlock on December 4, 2024, which will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Coming to Naga Chaitanya’s birthday celebrations, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Chay and Sobhita had planned to celebrate in Goa this year. As the couple is already attending the IFFI event in Goa, the actress has apparently decided to do something special for Chay this year.

The actors were also seen attending the film festival in Goa this year alongside Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni. The duo even shared a rather playful moment with the paparazzi as well, asking about their wedding.

See the video here:

Moving ahead, Naga Chaitanya is all set to appear in the lead role for his much-awaited movie, Thandel. The film is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and is said to revolve around the backdrop of the fishing community in the Srikakulam region.

The movie is slated to release in theaters on February 7, 2025, with Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. The movie marks the duo’s second collaboration in a film after the Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story.

Additionally, the makers of the movie had recently released the first single called Bujji Thalli, which was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and crooned by Javed Ali. The single has a melodious composition which has lyrics penned by Shreemani.

