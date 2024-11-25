'Samantha was on another league in Oo Antava Mawa': Netizens react to Sreeleela's Pushpa 2 song Kissik
On November 24, Sreeleela's song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were part of the launch.
On November 24, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule attended the grand launch of Sreeleela's song Kissik from the upcoming movie. Soon after the peppy number was officially unveiled online, netizens took to social media to share their two cents on the banger. Some even compared the song with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Mawa from Pushpa: The Rise.
Microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) is currently flooded with reviews of the recently-released song Kissik from the upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. While Sreeleela impressed many with her moves in the new dance anthem, several of them agreed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu did it better in Oo Antava Mawa.
A user noted, “Accept it or not." #Kissik song is a big downfall for Pusha." #samantharuthprabhu was on another league in #OoAntavaMawa #Pushpa2TheRule,” while another expressed, “No one can beat and match the vibe of #OoAntavaMawa song.”
According to another fan, “#Sreeleela Allu Arjun Ko Overshadow Kar Gyi. Lekin Oo Antava Waali Baat Nhi Hai.” Many stated that Oo Antava Mawa is bigger and better than Kissik.
Take a look:
Having said that, many came in support of Sreeleela and stated that it’s the song of the year. “#KissikSong will rule everyone's Playlist mark this words it'll more famous in wedding, pub, bar etc,” wrote one user. While some called it a true-blue banger.
Take a look:
At the Chennai pre-release event, the foot-tapping number was unveiled in front of scores of excited fans and media professionals. Sang by Ujjaini Mukherjee and lyrics penned by Srijato, the track’s music has been created by Devi Sri Prasad.
For the unknown, director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama that is all set to hit cinemas on December 5 in multiple languages. It is the second installment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021.
The actioner features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
