Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to undergo stressful times during shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has undoubtedly become a symbol of hope, as the actress is still tirelessly taking up the roles of leading lady in films while also enduring her physical problems, tackling both day by day.

In the recent promo for the third episode of her podcast, Samantha revealed how hard it was for her to shoot for Kushi and Citadel: Honey Bunny, especially the latter one having several action sequences throughout the shoot. The actress revealed that she even fainted during one of the shoots, which led to a chaotic environment for everyone.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals details about shooting for films with her condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her own health podcast a while ago, which has been generating viewership from people who are keen to understand the biological situation she has and the process people suffering from auto-immune diseases like herself have to undergo.

In the recent episode of the show, she along with her wellness coach, Alkesh Sharotri, revealed the situations she had to undergo while shooting for Citadel. The actress disclosed that the web series was extremely physical, with a lot of action scenes involved, and was very strenuous.

She also added how her team had to make many calls to Alkesh in the middle of the shoot owing to her having spasms or cramps while shooting these scenes. This is when her coach reveals how he remembers when she passed out while shooting for an action sequence because she endured a head concussion. He also added that the trainer she had while shooting for Citadel abroad also didn’t help relay the information to him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next

After the success of her role in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series Family Man, the director duo Raj and DK cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the leading role in the spy action web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The web series is the Indian adaptation of the English-language show of the same name, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, who plays Samantha’s husband.

