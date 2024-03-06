Did you know the driver from Manjummel Boys is actually the director of Tovino Thomas' Thallumaala?

Manjummel Boys, the latest survival thriller film which features Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles has been nothing short of a social media sensation. The film has been a major topic of discussion ever since its release on February 22nd.

The film revolves around 11 friends, who go to Kodaikanal for a trip, where they meet with tragedy. Ever since the film was released, one actor who gained massive attention from audience all over is Khalid Rahman, who played the driver in the film. However, did you know that apart from being an actor, Khalid Rahman is also a brilliant director?

Khalid Rahman’s filmography

While Khalid Rahman has only acted in a handful of films, he has earned quite a reputation as one of the most experimental and successful directors in Malayalam cinema. The filmmaker has made four films so far, starting with the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Following that, he made the Mammootty starrer Unda, Shine Tom Chacko starrer Love, and Tovino Thomas starrer Thallumala, all of which have been blockbuster hits, among fans and critics alike.

Additionally, another interesting fact is that Khalid Rahman’s brother, Shyju Khalid, was the cinematographer for Manjummel Boys. Shyju is a renowned DoP, having worked in films like Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Nayattu and many more. Apart from Shyju and Rahman, there is a third Khalid brother, Jimshi, who is a prominent cinematographer in the Malayalam industry as well.

The real-life siblings in Manjummel Boys

Shyju and Rahman Khalid are not the only set of siblings in the Manjummel Boys team. The director Chidambaram is the elder brother of the casting director Ganapathi, who also played a crucial role in the film. The duo have also worked together in Chidambaram’s previous venture, the dark comedy film Jan. E. Man. As for Ganapathi, he has earned a place in the hearts of fans with his performance over the years, including his performance as a child artist in the 2007 Dileep starrer film Vinodayathra.

Advertisement

Apart from that, actors Balu Varghese and Lal Jr. who played siblings in the film, are also cousins in real life. Balu is the son of actor-director Lal’s younger sister, while Jean Paul Lal, as the name suggests is the veteran filmmaker’s son.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is the second directorial venture of Chidambaram after the 2021 film Jan. E Man. Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol and many more in crucial roles.

The film is based on real life incidents which occurred to a group of friends who traveled to Kodaikkanal in 2006. However tragedy follows when one of them falls into a pit, named the Gunaa Caves. According to the localities, there has been no one who came back alive after falling into the pit. How the 10 friends rescue the other against all odds forms the crux of the story.

ALSO READ: Fun fact: The real life Manjummel Boys made a cameo appearance in Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi’s survival flick