Will Allu Arjun, Sukumar's action entertainer Pushpa get a third part?

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar, is perhaps the most anticipated film to come out in 2024. The makers of the film have already revealed that the action entertainer will hit the silver screens on Independence Day, this year.

The production of Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in full swing, and the makers of the film have stated that they wish to release the film without delay. Recently, a leaked picture of Allu Arjun’s saree look from the film had gone viral on social media as well. In the latest update, it is being reported by The Aakashavaani that there will be a third part in the Pushpa franchise. It is also learnt that the third installment will not go on floors any time soon.

Fans speculate the title of Pushpa 3

As expected, the news of the Pushpa franchise having a third installment spread through social media like wildfire. Fans immediately began speculating what the title of the film would be, with the most prominent suggestion being Pushpa 3: The Roar. However, as per reports, the title that is making rounds on social media is not the final or even real title of the third part.

More about the Pushpa franchise so far

Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the franchise, came out in 2021, at a time when people were reluctant to go to the theaters owing to the pandemic. However, the film was a blockbuster hit, and can be credited with bringing audiences back to the silver screen. Beyond the commercial aspect, the film was a critical success as well, and earned Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contribution to the film.

The sequel of the film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to pick up exactly where its predecessor ended. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, after the Arya franchise and Pushpa: The Rise. It features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the film’s camera while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are in charge of the film’s editing. It is understood that the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

