EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan opens up on War 2: 'Kabir has left a mark, it will be interesting'

Hrithik Roshan has just had a massive release in the form of Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone, that is playing in theatres. Fighter netted over Rs 100 crore rupees in India and grossed just under Rs 200 crores in its extended first weekend and is now making its way towards Rs 300 crores worldwide.

Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Role Of Kabir In War 2

Hrithik Roshan graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his after the first weekend of his aerial actioner, where he talked about his running release, his approach towards films, his analysis on success and failure, and more. He also shared how excited he is to again get into the shoes of his famous character of Kabir from War in his next film part of YRF's Spy Universe, War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and directed by Ayan Mukerji. A glimpse of Kabir had the theatres go berserk, in the end credits of Tiger 3.

Hrithik Roshan Plans To Show Kabir In A Different Light In War 2

When the Fighter actor was asked about his fascinating and darker take of Kabir in War 2, he said, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting". It goes without saying that people are extremely excited for the release of War 2 in 2025. War was the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019 which grossed over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office and War 2 looks to go beyond the dramatics of War at the box office, based on the hype and excitement surrounding it.

Advertisement

Watch the Pinkvilla Interview featuring Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Says That Validation Of A Film At The Box Office Is The Biggest

Hrithik Roshan is among the most successful Indian actors currently. One of the many reasons for a successful career in the film business is because how important he feels the validation of the film at the box office is. Hrithik Roshan, in his candid interaction with Pinkvilla said, "The biggest validation is box office numbers; Specially when you are making a film that is aimed at entertaining that section of audience that gets in the numbers."

Fighter In Theatres

Fighter is still running in theatres across the world, since the 25th of January, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked at the ticket counter or through digital means. Have you watched Fighter? If yes, how did you find it?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on his prep for Fighter: 'I cut out my social life, didn't meet friends'