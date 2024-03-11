Ravi Teja watches Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar while on flight; shares photo

Ravi Teja is a name that needs no introduction. The actor, lovingly called Mass Maharaja by fans, is currently basking in the success of his latest film Eagle, which was released earlier this year and was helmed by Karthik Gattamneni.

But more than an actor, Ravi Teja is also a huge movie buff, and tries to watch movies whenever he gets the time. In the latest update, the actor took to his social media to reveal that he was watching the 1979 action drama film Kaala Patthar, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, while on his flight. He shared the news via his Instagram stories, and even shared a screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan from the film, with the caption:

“Watching Kaala Patthar after a long time”

Check out the story below:

Interestingly, Ravi Teja is currently working on a film titled Mr. Bachchan, which is helmed by Harish Shankar.

More about Kaala Patthar

As mentioned earlier, Kaala Patthar is a 1979 action drama film, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film was helmed by Yash Chopra, and also featured a star-studded cast including Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakhee Gulzar and many more in crucial roles.

Although Kaala Patthar failed to impress the general audience at the box office, it was praised highly by critics all over the country. Furthermore, over the years, the film has gained a cult status, and is considered one of the best films to have come out in the 1970s.

Ravi Teja on the workfront

Ravi Teja was last seen in the action thriller film eagle, which was helmed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film featured an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Madhoo, Vinay Rai and many more in crucial roles. The film garnered mixed reviews at the box office, but was praised heavily by fans all over.

As mentioned earlier, the actor is currently working on his next titled Mr. Bachchan, helmed by Harish Shankar. The film is said to be based on the real life IT raid done on the industrialist Sardar Inder Singh. Furthermore, it is learnt that the film features Abhimanyu Singh and Bhagyasree Borse in prominent roles. Mickey J Meyer composes the music for the film, while Ayananka Bose cranks the film’s camera. The film is expected to be released later this year.

