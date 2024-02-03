South movies releasing this week: From Lal Salaam to Ravi Teja’s Eagle

As new releases are lining up to be released this week, the South films are also going to see a major surge in clashes with some highly anticipated films ready to release in theaters, including Lal Salaam, Anweshippin Kandethum and Eagle.

The latest films range across all major languages and are set to take the screens by storm with the buzz they have created over the last weeks. So here are the major releases set to release in theaters this week.

Top South movies releasing this week

1. Lal Salaam (Tamil)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil

Director: Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Genre: Sports Drama

Release Date: February 9th

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles with superstar Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo role in the film. The sports drama flick is written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth with AR Rahman composing the tracks for the film.

Along with the main cast, an additional ensemble cast of actors like Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah are also part of the film with cricket legend Kapil Dev also playing a cameo. The film is slated to release in theaters on 9th February 2024.

2. Anweshippin Kandethum (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Siddique, Indrans, Vijayakumar, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj

Director: Darwin Kuriakose

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Release Date: February 9th

Anweshippin Kandethum is an upcoming Malayalam language film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role who plays the role of a daring police officer who sets out to solve two cases that have shocked the region.

The film written by Jinu V Abraham is directed by Darwin Kuriakose with an ensemble cast of actors like Siddique, Indrans, Vijayakumar, Shammi Thilakan, and many more. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan with Gautham Sankar and Saiju Sreedharan handling the camera and editing of the film. The film is slated to release in theaters on 9th February 2024.

3. Yatra 2 (Telugu)

Cast: Jiiva, Mammootty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert

Director: Mahi V Raghav

Genre: Political-Drama/Biopic

Release Date: February 8th

Yatra 2 starring Jiiva and Mammootty in the leading roles is the upcoming sequel to the 2019 Telugu flick starring Mammootty as the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The sequel presents the story of his son and the incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is played by Jiiva and how his political journey shaped up after the death of his father. The film which is slated to release in theaters on 8th February has an ensemble cast of actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert, and many more with Santhosh Narayanan composing the music.

4. Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe (Kannada)

Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Mallika Singh, Swathishta

Director: Simple Suni

Genre: Romance Drama

Release Date: February 8th

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe is an upcoming Kannada language romantic drama film starring Vinay Rajkumar, Mallika Singh, and Swathishta in lead roles. The film which is written and directed by Simple Suni is slated to release in theaters on February 8th, 2024. The music is composed by Veer Samarth with cinematography and editing done by Madhu and Aadhi respectively.

5. Eagle (Telugu)

Cast: Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: February 9th

Eagle starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and many more. The film which is written, edited and directed by Karthik Gattamneni was initially slated to release in theaters for Sankranti this but opted out due to the heavy clash in films.

The film is said to be an action thriller with Ravi Teja donning the avatar of a professional sniper in the film.

6. Premalu (Malayalam)

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan

Director: Girish AD

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: February 9th

Premalu is an upcoming Malayalam language romantic comedy flick starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also has an additional ensemble cast of actors like Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, Shameer Khan with the film directed by Girish AD who co-wrote the script with Kiran Josey.

The film is bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios with music composed by Vishnu Vijay. The film is slated to release in theaters on 9th February 2024.