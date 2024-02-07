Prabhas starrer Raja Saab will be a huge visual wonder with heavy VFX; producer reveals exciting details

In a recent interview with M9 News for the promotion of Ravi Teja’s Eagle, producer Vishwa Prasad was asked about how the Prabhas’ starrer The Raja Saab is shaping up. People Media Factory producer Vishwa Prasad revealed a few exciting updates about the film.

Talking about the shoot of the film, Vishwa Prasad said that 40-45 percent of the shoot has been completed as of now. The audience will be amazed and shocked if they see the content we have of ‘The Raja Saab’.

The Raja Saab to involve heavy VFX?

Speaking about the VFX requirements for the film, the ace producer revealed that The Raja Saab will be a huge visual wonder, with a very huge portion involving VFX. “We are taking significant care regarding the VFX,” he added.

About Thaman’s music for The Raja Saab

These days, the music of a film has become a key aspect in selling the film to the audiences. The need for good music is more than ever in the current market. Talking about the music in The Raja Saab, Vishwa Prasad revealed that director Maruthi will be bringing out the best in Thaman S this time. “Maruthi has already worked with Thaman before but he will bring out the true potential of the music director in the Raja Saab. The film will have extraordinary songs for sure.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role and is being written and directed by Maruthi. Amidst Prabhas’ large-scale Pan-Indian projects, The Raja Saab stands out for its rooted local setting, something Prabhas has stayed away from ever since his Pan-Indian success with the Baahubali franchise. There have been reports to suggest that The Raja Saab will be a horror comedy, but official confirmation is awaited from producer Vishwa Prasad, who has said that major updates about The Raja Saab will be unveiled after the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas upcoming movies

Prabhas will next feature in the Pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Aswin. The film boasts a monumental cast of Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and many other talented actors. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas’ other projects include Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam with Prashanth Neel.

