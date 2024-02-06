Endravathu Oru Naal director Vetri Duraisamy’s trip with friends turns tragic; reported missing after car falls into Sutlej river

Vetri Duraisamy, who directed the 2021 film Endraavathu Oru Naal, is undoubtedly one of the most prominent upcoming faces in the Tamil cinema fraternity. The filmmaker is also the son of prominent AIADMK leader Saidai Duraisamy, who is the former Mayor of Chennai.

In the latest update, Vetri Duraisamy has been reported missing after his car fell into the Sutlej river, while he was on a trip with his friends in Himachal Pradesh. It is understood that the accident happened while traveling to a picnic spot at Kashang Nala NH 05.

More about the incident

If reports are to be believed, Vetri Duraisamy was traveling with two other friends, named Gobi Nath and Tenzin, and the latter was driving the car. As rescue attempts began following the incident, it was discovered that Gobi Nath had sustained severe injuries, and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Tenzin, the driver of the car, was found dead at the scene. However, Vetri Duraisamy was found to be missing, prompting an extensive search by the rescue authorities.

Who is Vetri Duraisamy?

As mentioned earlier, Vetri Duraisamy is the son of politician Saidai Duraisamy, and is an upcoming filmmaker himself. He made his feature film debut with the 2021 film Endraavathu Oru Naal, which featured Vidharth and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles.

Prior to its direct television premiere in October 2021, the film was a part of several film festivals, where it was highly praised as well. Endraavathu Oru Naal raked in 43 awards across various film festivals.

More about Endraavathu Oru Naal

Apart from Vidharth and Remya Nambeesan, Endraavathu Oru Naal also featured Ilavarasu, Master Raghavan, Diana Vishalini, Rajesh Balachandran and many more in prominent roles. The film revolves around a farmer named Thangamuthu and his wife Rasathi, who lead a happy life with their cattle. However, their life turns upside down when a tragic incident occurs.

The film has been bankrolled by The Theater People, and NR Raghunanthan composed the music for the film. Shanmugha Sundaram cranked the film’s camera, and it has has been edited by Kasi Viswanathan.

