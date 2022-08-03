EXCLUSIVE: 'Jr. NTR sir is a legend, waiting to work with him' : Janhvi Kapoor on her Tollywood Debut

Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in Europe. On her return to India, she is banking high on the appreciation for her recently released dark comedy, Good Luck Jerry. The actress on Koffee with Karan was vocal about uniting with Vijay Deverakonda on a feature film. When asked to comment on the idea of doing a film with the Liger actor, Janhvi responded with a BIG "YES."

Over the last 6 months, there have been ample of reports of Janhvi making her debut in Telugu industry by uniting with Jr. NTR on his next. The actress insists that she is more than open to do a film of South origin. "I am more than open to it. I am really keen on doing a Tollywood Film, or any south film for that matter. Opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn't come my way yet. I am waiting and I am hoping for the best," says Janhvi.

The actress also gave an update on an ideal debut for her in the Tamil Film Industry. Her debut would be something in the world of a vintage Mani Ratnam film. "I would love to do cinema on the lines of those classic Mani sir films, with Aishwarya Rai in very simple clothes, white cotton skirt running around by the mountains and waterfall, with a Rahman song playing in the background," she smiles, adding further, "The Chulbul but innocent character that falls in love. There is so much emotion in there."

Watch the full video below as Janhvi opened up about working with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, shared her excitement around father, Boney Kapoor's acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next, enlightened us about success and failures, spoke her heart out on fond memories with Tirupati temple due to mother, Sridevi and lot more.

