EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai on Gorkha with Akshay Kumar: 'We will work on script till it's perfect'

In October 2021, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai announced their third collaboration, Gorkha. The film directed by Sanjay Puran Singh is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Ever since then, there have been several reports about the film going on the back burner.In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aanand L Rai gave an update on the much awaited biopic. While the filmmaker is gearing up for his directorial, Raksha Bandhan, on August 11, he is associated with Gorkha as a producer.

Aanand L Rai said, "Films are all about emotions. We are working on Gorkha and we will keep working on it till the time it is perfect to go on floors. Raksha Bandhan happened so quickly, but then there are some films which take time because if the way in which we want to make them." The filmmaker, known for the Tanu Weds Manu Franchise, Ranjhanaa and Atrangi Re, further added that the film will go on floors once the entire script is locked and approved by all the stakeholders. "We will only make the film when we feel that we are 100 percent right with the subject and we have cracked it well."

Aanand concluded, "We are finding the right bound script and the process is on as we speak. That's the process we follow for all our films." Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai have worked on Atrangi Re before and are now gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan. Talking of the Khiladi, the actor is recently wrapped up the London schedule of Jaswant Singh Gill biopic and will now be promoting Raksha Bandhan across India.

Akshay's other films include Mudassar Aziz's comedy, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and a couple of projects with Dharma. He also has films like Cinderella/Katputli, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2, Selfiee gearing up for a release in the coming few months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Akshay Kumar updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to start Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn from April; Calls it the biggest cop universe film