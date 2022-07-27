Vijay Deverakonda says 'The day I'll marry, I'll say it out loud' about his private life on KWK 7; EXCLUSIVE

Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know, likes to keep his personal life away from the media glare and social media. The rumours about him dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna have surfaced multiple times on social media. Well, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda finally shared why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

In its fourth episode, the Arjun Reddy star and the most trending crush among B-town ladies, Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his Liger co-star, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally reveals why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

"The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, in their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm when Karan Johar asked him if he is in a relationship.

The 4th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and will stream tomorrow, on July 28, at 7 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read| KWK 7: Vijay Deverakonda speaks in Telugu; Ananya Panday finds it 'sexy' but KJo's translation steals the show