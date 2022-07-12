EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to prep for Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in Europe for the last 2 months. The duo has shot in multiple European countries including Paris and Amsterdham, and are at present in Poland for the last leg of shoot. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that as a part of their prep, the duo visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland.

"Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place in a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connect with the film's plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that various facets of Bawaal will be unveiled closer to the release.

The movie marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award Winning collaboration of Chhichhore. It's also a first time pairing of Varun and Janhvi. "It's a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted," the source added.

The movie is in the last leg of shoot at the moment, and it's expected to be a film wrap by the end of July/early August. Bawaal is gearing up for an April 2023 release in cinema halls across the globe. Bawaal aside, Varun is gearing up for another film with Sajid Nadiadwala - Sanki. It's touted to be an action packed entertainer and the third collaboration for Varun and Sajid after Judwaa 2 and Bawaal.

Varun also has Bhediya up for release in 2022 whereas Janhvi will have 2 releases - Good Luck Jerry and Mili - this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

