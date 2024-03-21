Top 15 Best Tamil horror movies: From Siddharth’s Aval to Vijay Sethupathi’s Pizza

Horror films remain a fan favorite genre, easily sending chills down the audience's spine and providing a guaranteed thrilling experience. Over the years, the Tamil film industry has produced many such horror films. Here are the top 15 best Tamil horror movies.

15. Asvins (2023)

A Tamil psychological thriller that has a combination of both horror and an unraveling mystery. The story revolves around a group of people who are investigating a mansion due to its various paranormal activities and later meet with the entity that gives them a shocking experience of their lives. Due to its cinematography and some enthralling sequences, Asvins made it to our Tamil horror movies list.

14. Miruthan (2016)

When an alcoholic dog bites a security guard and causes a zombie outbreak in a hill station, Karthik, a police officer, takes on the responsibility of assisting a team of doctors in finding the antidote. Due to its unique concept, the film stands out on our Tamil horror movies list.

13. Aranmarai (2014)

In a village, Ayyanar leads a group of people to clean a palace that the owners intend to sell. At night, the cook is terrified by a strange presence in the palace and disappears. Meanwhile, a man disguised as a cook sneaks into the palace in search of a photograph that serves as the only proof that he, too, is a palace heir. The film has an element of both horror and comedy that can make you laugh and also fright at the same time.

12. Diya (2014)

The story of an unborn baby who comes back for revenge has some interesting sequences in the beginning and due to its bone-chilling factor along with some mind-blowing performances, Diya makes it to our Tamil ghost movies list.

11. Kanchana (2012)

The film revolves around Raghava, who is scared to venture outside gets possessed by a ghost, and starts behaving weirdly. Despite the lack of a plot, Kanchana manages to grab a spot on the list of best horror movies in Tamil.

10. Aval (2017)

A successful neurosurgeon and his wife live happily in their charming home in Rosina Valley, located among the mountains. Their happy existence together is disrupted when a family moves into the house next door where the mother and girl resided in 1934. The horror-thriller had some unsettling and bone-chilling sequences that will move movie buffs to their core.

9. Demonte Colony (2015)

It is the story of four friends who decide to visit an abandoned mansion in a place that is said to be haunted. Later, their fun adventures changes into an unforgettable experience of their lives. This is one of the best horror movies in the Tamil industry.

8. Chandramukhi (2005)

The bone-chilling performance by Jyotika and Thalaivar Rajinikanth makes this one of the most riveting classic horror thrillers of all time filled with many nail-biting sequences along with lots of funny and laughable sequences.

7. Yavarum Nalum (2009)

Yavarum Nalum, commonly known as 13B: Fear Has A New Address, is a Tamil language horror thriller that is still regarded as one of the best horror films. Despite its simple narrative, the film has an engaging and fast-paced screenplay that will keep you hooked till its end.

6. Pisaasu (2014)

Pisaasu stands out because of its unique narrative. When a teenager dies in an accident, she continues to torment the man who attempted to save her life. But when he discovers the exact reason for her murder, he sets out to avenge her. Director Mysskin's horror-thriller is a popular Tamil horror thriller among viewers.

5. Andhaghaaram (2020)

One of the most engaging Tamil horror movies that uses both supernatural elements and psychological themes along with power-packed and riveting performances by the talented cast.

4. Maya (2015)

Maya is considered one of the best Tamil horror movies of all time. A story of a single mother, who struggles to make a living by working in advertisements. Her life turns into an entangled mess when a ghost starts haunting her and causes the death of people known to her.

3. Eeram (2009)

A man investigates a woman's suicide because he doesn’t believe she killed herself. The primary suspects are her spouse and neighbors. As the death toll mounts, the man confronts his hidden past.

2. Pizza (2012)

The film's title refers to the major character, a pizza delivery boy played by Vijay Sethupathi. However, the title's meaning extends beyond that, since each slice of the pizza represents a distinct story that eventually becomes a complete puzzle. Pizza remains one of Karthik Subbaraj's most unique films, featuring great writing and out-of-the-box ideas, as well as being the best Tamil horror picture.

1. Thuneri (2021)

This one remains one of the most riveting films with plenty of horrific moments that impressed cinema lovers who are totally into the horror genre.

