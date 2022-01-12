EXCLUSIVE: In movies, Mahesh Babu is my 'HERO', says nephew Ashok Galla ahead of his debut film's release

The Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set to mark his Tollywood debut with upcoming Telugu film titled Hero. As the film is gearing up for the big release on January 15, on the occasion of Sankranthi, the lead actor Ashok interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and opened up his personal life, journey of coming from filmy background and Mahesh Babu.

When asked what is 'Hero' (title of his movie) means to him, Ashok said, "For the movie we put it in the sense of a cinema hero. But a hero for me is someone who motivates me. So, I have hero in real life, I have heroes in comic books and heroes in movies. My dad is my hero is my hero, in movies, it’s my uncle (Mahesh Babu) and in comic books it’s Batman."

Ashok called himself privileged for making his debut on this large scale and mentioned it is only because of his grandfather Krishna and uncle Mahesh Babu. "My struggle was all about trying to just live up to the expectations and work hard towards it. I have had the luxury to go and train where ever I needed to. I got the chance to make a debut when I was completely ready and confident. That’s not a luxury that everyone has. The fact that I could do a home production with such quality is only because of the curiosity that the audience have on me being Mahesh Babu’s nephew, the young actor stated."

Sriram Adittya, the director of super hits Shamantakamani (2017) and Devadas (2018) is directing Hero. Nidhhi Agerwal, the popular beauty is the leading lady of the film. Hero is bankrolled by Padmavathi Galla under the banner of Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

