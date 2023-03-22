EXCLUSIVE: Nani explains how his film Dasara is different from Yash and Allu Arjun's KGF, Pushpa

Nani is super confident about his role as Dharani in the upcoming film, Dasara. However, ever since the film's trailer release, Dasara is being compared to Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash's KGF. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani explained how Dasara is different from Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Yash's KGF.

"It is very rural, rustic and at the same time very real drama. The emotions will feel larger than life so that's a great combination. You will feel it is all believable. It has a background of coal mines. The culture, traditions, the way they live, everything will make you a part of them, and you will start rooting for the character," said Nani further adding "No matter how sophisticated you are, you will feel like screaming in the theatre."

During the interview, Nani also clarified that there is no possibility of Dasara 2. "Dasara is one story, starts and ends in one part," confirms Nani. Referred to as the Natural Star of Tollywood, Nani further discussed the possibility of Eega 2 with SS Rajamouli and more.

As shown in the Dasara trailer, Dharani played by Nani is an alcoholic who steals coal from trains for a living. When life goes smoothly, an incident brings all the troubles. He then resolves to go against the powerful people. The story has major twists and underlying emotions and drama, as the trailer suggests.

Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, Dasara will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on March 30th.

