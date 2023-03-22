EXCLUSIVE: Nani on working with Trivakram Srinivas, 'I want it to be a memorable film'

Nani is a prolific actor and has given the Telugu Film Industry some of its most cherished films. Many of the actor's films like Jersey and Middle Class Abbayi have been remade in other languages for their strong content. Nani gears up for his next action packed film, Dasara, and the film will release on 30th of March, 2023, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, in multiple languages. The film in Hindi clashes with another big release Bholaa and it will be exciting to see how this film performs in the Hindi belts.

Nani Shares That He Wishes To Work With Trivakram Srinivas Some Day

Nani graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he talked about his next film, Dasara, his views on the growth of pan-India films and what his process is like, behind selecting the marvellous scripts that he selects. In this interview conducted by Himesh Mankad, Nani also shared his plans on collaborating with the legendary writer-director Trivakram Srinivas on a film in the future. The actor said, "I think his writing and me will be a great combination and even Trivakram sir said it once and he really wanted to (collaborate). I remember he also wanted to discuss a multi-starrer. Somehow, it didn't happen. But some day, when it happens, I want it to be a memorable film". When Himesh wished for a project with them to materialise, Nani said "me too", suggesting that he is just as keen to work with Trivakram as the audience is, to see them collaborate. Trivakram is currently busy with his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, which is targetting a Dasara 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Nani gears up for the release of Dasara. Dasara is a rustic actioner and will see Nani play a kind of character he hasn't previously played. The film will be releasing in Hindi as well apart from Telugu, marking the official debut of Nani in the Hindi film arena. His upcoming slate of film releases include the tentatively titled Nani30, where he essays the role of a father to a 6 year old. The film is said to be a heartwarming father-daughter tale. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. The makers are targetting a release by the end of the year. Apart from Nani30, he will also be essaying the role of Arjun Sarkaar in Hit 3.

