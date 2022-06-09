EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara wanted red custom-made wedding saree; Personalized with her and Vignesh Shivan's name

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now married! Yes, the couple tied the knot today, on June 9 in Mahabalipuram in presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. For her big day, the bride chose to wear a saree over a red lehenga, honoured by both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's roots and family traditions. For the wedding ceremony, the bride Nayanthara picked a Vermillion Red, custom-designed by Monica Shah of Jade.

The newlyweds, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have shared a handful of beautiful pictures on social media. Monica Shah and Karishma Swali brainstormed to make sure Nayanthara made the timeless bridal look on her big day. Everything was personalised yet managed to keep it elegant and modern.

Here's everything about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding outfits:

Nayanthara wedding outfit details:

Since the start, Nayanthara was clear that she wanted to wear something contemporary yet traditional. So, Monica Shah of Jade left no stone unturned to sync Nayanthara's wedding day look with her roots. The actress was keen on a saree over a lehenga. So to amp up the look, the designer added length to the pallu as a veil, which draws the attention to the actress totally. The weightless appeal of the saree and the scallop hem pallu border make the ensemble gives a royal touch.

To add the drama around the arms, the team reimagined Laxmi motifs as bajubandh on the blouse as Goddess Lakshmi represents prosperity and luck. Monica and her team brainstormed to add an auspicious touch to every look of Nayanthara.

That's not all, signifying the 4th vow, the ensemble has been personalised with actors' names symbolising togetherness, commitment and mutual respect.

Vignesh Shivan wedding outfit details-

Vignesh Shivan's wedding outfit has a traditional touch as well. As it resonates with the four pheras, the filmmaker and now the groom, opted for a veshti, kurta and shawl – all handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier. The shawl carries handcrafted 'Ek Taar' embroidery.

