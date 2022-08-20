Box Office: Karthikeya 2 overtakes Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan on Janmashtami

Box Office is full of surprises and it has surprised everyone yet again as a Hindi dubbed Telugu release Karthikeya 2, which opened to Rs. 7 lakh in the Hindi belt, has toppled big Bollywood releases, namely Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan on Friday at the box office. Karthikeya 2 is on a crest of a wave and it is difficult to predict where the film will land because it recorded its highest single day collections for the Hindi version on day 7 and it is expected to better Friday numbers on Saturday and Sunday, looking at the advance bookings for the weekend.

Karthikeya 2 saw a major boost in collections on Friday as it was able to reap benefits of the Janmashtami holiday. The film grew by around 90 percent on Friday vis-à-vis Thursday and more than 2500 percent vis-à-vis day 1. The film saw a controlled release in 50 screens and in the second week, it is playing in over 1000 screens. Karthikeya 2’s dubbed Hindi version recorded better numbers than Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan on Friday and it is nothing but shocking. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan added Rs. 1.10 cr a piece. Based on Saturday advances, it can’t be ruled out that Karthikeya 2 will generate more revenue than both films combined. The Monday numbers of Karthikeya 2 will help know about the arc of the film and where the film is headed in the lifetime run. It faces competition from Liger next week but it should still be able to hold its ground because it is Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan that will lose screens and not Karthikeya 2.

The domestic total of Laal Singh Chaddha stands at a little under Rs. 52 crore after 9 days while Raksha Bandhan stands at a meagre total of Rs. 38.40 cr. Both films are disasters at the Indian box office. As for overseas, Laal Singh Chaddha is performing relatively better, although no where even close to what was expected out of it.

The day wise nett box office collection of abovementioned films is as follows:-

Laal Singh Chaddha:

Extended First week – Rs. 50.80 cr

Friday – Rs. 1.10 cr

Total = Rs. 51.90 cr

Raksha Bandhan:

Extended First week – Rs. 37.30 cr

Friday – Rs. 1.10 cr

Total = Rs. 38.40 cr nett

Karthikeya 2 (Hindi):

Saturday – Rs. 7 lakh

Sunday – Rs. 25 lakh

Monday – Rs. 1 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 90 lakh

Wednesday – Rs. 85 lakh

Thursday – Rs. 1 cr

Friday – Rs. 1.90 cr

Total = Rs. 5.97 cr

