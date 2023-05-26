EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for a new project; Deets Inside

Trivikram Srinivas is in conversation with Prabhas for a new project. Read on to get more details on the matter.

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu have collaborated after 12 years on their latest project, SSMB28. Trivikram is known for his witty, emotional and thought-provoking story ideas and he is leaving no stone unturned to bring the same in Mahesh Babu starrer. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Trivikram has pitched a story idea to Prabhas. Yes, you read that right! 

"Trivikram is busy with his ongoing project, SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. He also has a couple of interesting story ideas, out of which one is locked with Allu Arjun and another, he recently met Prabhas and discussed about it. They are discussing a movie and it will be completely different from what they have done before. It will be in a unique space for Prabhas too and won't be anything that you have seen him before. However, the discussions are quite in an initial stage," revealed a source close to the development further adding that Prabhas has quite a few big projects to finish by 2023-24. 

If everything goes well, this will mark Prabhas and Trivikram's first project together. It is expected to be a big-budgeted movie.

Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, Trivikram has locked a story for Allu Arjun and the prep for the same will begin by December 2023. He will make his first Pan-India film with Allu Arjun and the film is likely to go on floors in 2024. This will be their fourth collaboration after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, and S/O Satyamurthy. The makers are yet to make an official announcement. 

Prabhas' upcoming projects 

Talking about Prabhas' lineup, he is gearing up for the release of his big-budget film Adipurush. He also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Nag Ashwin’s, and Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. He has also completed one shooting schedule for Maruthi's film. 

