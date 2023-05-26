EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for a new project; Deets Inside

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu have collaborated after 12 years on their latest project, SSMB28. Trivikram is known for his witty, emotional and thought-provoking story ideas and he is leaving no stone unturned to bring the same in Mahesh Babu starrer. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Trivikram has pitched a story idea to Prabhas. Yes, you read that right!

"Trivikram is busy with his ongoing project, SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. He also has a couple of interesting story ideas, out of which one is locked with Allu Arjun and another, he recently met Prabhas and discussed about it. They are discussing a movie and it will be completely different from what they have done before. It will be in a unique space for Prabhas too and won't be anything that you have seen him before. However, the discussions are quite in an initial stage," revealed a source close to the development further adding that Prabhas has quite a few big projects to finish by 2023-24.

If everything goes well, this will mark Prabhas and Trivikram's first project together. It is expected to be a big-budgeted movie.

Meanwhile, as earlier we reported, Trivikram has locked a story for Allu Arjun and the prep for the same will begin by December 2023. He will make his first Pan-India film with Allu Arjun and the film is likely to go on floors in 2024. This will be their fourth collaboration after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, and S/O Satyamurthy. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Talking about Prabhas' lineup, he is gearing up for the release of his big-budget film Adipurush. He also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Nag Ashwin’s, and Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. He has also completed one shooting schedule for Maruthi's film.

