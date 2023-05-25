EXCLUSIVE: Trivikram Srinivas to make his first Pan-India film with Allu Arjun; Film to go on floors in 2024

Trivikram Srinivas is currently busy with his much-awaited upcoming Telugu film, starring superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively called SSMB28, this film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 13, 2024. His next project is going to be with Allu Arjun. As earlier we reported, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite for the fourth time with the aim to create the biggest pan-India film. The director has readied a powerful script and from what we have heard, it has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Trivikram has locked the storyline and has started working on the script already. "Allu Arjun has given his verbal nod but is yet to sign on the dotted line. They even met recently for a few discussions. His first Pan-India project as a director, Trivikram has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea. To helm this ambitious project, Trivikram is likely to start the work by December 2023 and the film will go on floors after Pushpa 2's release, which is by mid-2024," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

"This would be the biggest film of Trivikram and Allu Arjun's filmography to date, which will be officially announced soon," adds the source.

The source further also revealed that after the success of Pusha: The Rise, AA is being extra careful about his choice of scripts. "AA is getting a lot of offers but he is yet to decide on anything as he wants to focus only on Pushpa 2 now. He is also in talks for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama but the conversations are in the initial stages. He has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts and is taking his own time before signing any deal," the source informed.

Now, if Allu Arjun and Trivikram's another big collaboration will create a milestone in Indian cinema or not, only time will tell! For the unversed, they earlier collaborated on films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

Apart from Pushpa 2 and Trivikram film, the superstar has signed an untitled project to be backed by producer Bhushan Kumar which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project will take off after Vanga completes his lined-up projects, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas.

