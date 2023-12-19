EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran spills beans about Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan; calls it ‘normal mainstream film’

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to appear in the Prabhas starrer film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. The film, which is high on action, is also expected to have a deep emotional bond between two friends.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about his next directorial film, L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and the 3rd directorial venture for Prithviraj after Bro Daddy.

Prithviraj Sukumaran about L2: Empuraan and future lineups

Talking about his next directorial film, Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked about L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal in the lead role. Responding to what kind of film it is, Prithviraj says L2 is just a normal mainstream film and chuckles a bit.

When asked whether he likes those kinds of films, he said, “Of course; I mean, for me, every good film is a mainstream film. What do you make films for so that they can be watched by millions and millions of people? At least it is a gratification as a filmmaker. I’m not saying I’m a box office numbers person, but the ultimate gratification as a filmmaker is a piece of art or a piece of cinema you created connects with people, so for me, every good film is a mainstream film.



He further continued, “Lucifer 2, it’s a three-part franchise and is the second installment of the three-part franchise. The story, premise, and span will be different this time around. I hope people like it.” When asked if we’ll get to see more of him in the second part, he just laughingly said, “You’ll find out.”

Talking about his future lineups as both actor and director, he said, “As a director, I’m directing the second part of Lucifer right now. I’ve only started and finished one schedule in Ladakh, Delhi, and Shimla. And I will start shoot in the UK in Jan.”

Sukumaran continued, “As an actor, I have Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Salaar, which is releasing very soon, in April, The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham, a Malayalam film; I’m also in another Hindi film which you’d soon hear officially.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran on working for films for zero money

Talking about whether he ever had to let go of a movie due to financial issues, Prithviraj Sukumran said, “If you have a good enough script, you can start negotiating with me for zero money, but the script has to be good enough.”

He further added, “I think that is the case for most true artists. Like if you read a script and really wanna be part of it, and then the producers say we don’t have the money to pay you, you will find a way to make it happen. I have done that so many times. Unless it’s another film’s commitment reasons or date issues, I don’t remember letting go of a script that I really liked.”

