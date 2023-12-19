EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares experience with Prabhas for Salaar; says “I know why he’s called Darling”
Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals much about his experience working with Prabhas for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. Check out his exclusive interview!
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles is gearing up for its release in theaters on December 22nd, 2023. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is certainly the talk of the town and much anticipated.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran was spotted speaking about his experience working with Prabhas on sets. The actor-filmmaker said, “In Telugu, there’s this culture and heritage of actors having titles so there’s this ‘Rebel Star’ for Prabhas. I now know why he’s called Rebel, because of uncle and all else but I know better on why he’s called Darling.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran about working with Prabhas
Prithiviraj continued, “Anybody who has worked with Prabhas will tell you that is what he is, he is an absolute darling. I mean there are nice guys, nice people and then there is Prabhas. When you are working with him, you almost feel like you are his guest.”
He further added, “He makes sure that there are chefs just for you, he’ll come up and ask do you feel like eating anything special or if are you happy. But this is not just for me, if there are 20 actors on set, he will go and ask this to all 20. He’s one of those big stars who isn’t aware of his own stardom, I don’t think he knows how big he is. The bond you will see in the film between Deva and Varada is what Prabhas and I share offscreen now.”
More about Salaar
Talking about the future of Salaar and discussions about it, Prithviraj revealed that there are of course discussions happening for it but a timeline is still yet to be known. The second part of the film is much bigger than the first film.
In the same interview, Prithviraj also talked about how initially Prashanth Neel narrated both the films to him as a single film but was later changed into a two-part film, due to the scale and premise it has.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.
