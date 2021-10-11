EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam designer: Credit should go to actor for carrying costume gracefully

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam released last week and became a decent hit for setting its own trademark despite being a remake. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhraman's designer Akshaya Premnath opened up about how she designed and worked on the costumes for Prithviraj Sukumaran and other characters in the film.

Akshaya Premnath shares she feels honoured and privileged to have worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Ravi K Chandra on Bhramam. "Designing is an important element as it gives an identity and realistic approach to the character in a movie. Working on Bhramam was such a great experience, firstly we took a huge reference and discussion during the pre-production stage. I created the patterns, fabrics and prints for each character since the movie is happening in Fort Kochi, Kerala, so we stuck to the cultural aspect as well. After finalising the patterns, we have gone ahead with colour scheme. The most challenging part was I felt was Andhadhun is a hit movie so there shouldn't be anything matching to the original version. We made colour scheme for each scene by talking to the director," the celebrity stylist said.

Throughout the movie's Prithviraj's character carried a casual yet poised look with various outfits. From tank tees to formal jackets, his character experimented with sartorial choices and looked every bit stunning. Sharing about that, she further added, "Working with Prithviraj sir is such a great experience. When we do costumes, 75 percent of the credit can be given to the designer but the other 25 percent has to go to the actor for the way they carry the costumes. And it was very comfortable working with Prithviraj and the star cast. Even though there are 7 to 9 characters in the film, each character can be identified based on their costume and colour schemes. I'm also very happy with the feedback I have received and people have called it a good remake too."

Speaking about designing costumes for movies, Akshaya stated, "This is my fourth Malayalam movie and when I style for a movie, I focus to do for the entire movie not just for particular character or lead actor. I love designing for the entire movie as it really gives a good outcome and I get to work on each scene with colours and patterns."

Her learning experiences and challenges faced during the journey to style Prithviraj Sukumaran and other characters for Bhramam have been hectic yet incredible. Sharing about it, she says, "After the lookbook was ready, the sourcing and purchasing was very hectic due to the COVID-19 as I got to work 24/7. However, now I'm really happy as the hard work has been paid off as I'm getting good reviews for costumes. I have to thank Ravi sir for giving me the freedom and trusting in me completely. All the good reviews I'm getting for costumes have to go for the director sir as well."

