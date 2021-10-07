EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna on working with Bhramam co star Prithviraj Sukumaran: ‘I want to be directed by him’

Sriram Raghavan directed Andhadhun’s Malayalam remake Bhramam featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas and Raashii Khanna released today. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Khanna opened up about the film and her experience of working with Prithviraj. Raashii revealed that she had really enjoyed the Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer original.

“It was a very unique plot and something that was full of twists and turns. Also, the fact that I got to do it in Malayalam was honestly a blessing, because I genuinely feel that the Malayalam audience has an appetite for such kinds of films. And the fact that it has Prithviraj sir, and Ravi K Chandran helming both the cinematography and direction, I think it was fascinating. I have always been fascinated with Malayalam cinema in general. So to be able to be a part of a film like a remake of Andhadhun in Malayalam was in itself a great thing,” states Raashii.

Further sharing her experience of working with Prithviraj, the actress states, “See when he walks into the set, you genuinely think he is some superstar, because everyone looks up to him with so much respect that you suddenly feel like, oh my god like someone has arrived. But when you start talking to him he is all about films, and his passion is all about cinema, about how he can create good and new stuff, and take the Malayalam industry in general to the next level.”

Raashii adds that Prithviraj is not only a great actor, but is a fabulous director too. “I genuinely believe that he must be a great director also. Not just because he has delivered a film like Lucifer, but while working with him I understood how much attention to detail he will give. He cares about the scene and is a very secure actor. He will never think that there is another actor in the frame, and am I doing it better? He doesn’t care about all that. He creates a scene in his head, and helps the actor that this is how we can make the scene better, as it's about making the film better. So I see a lot of security there as an actor which is very rare, and I think that’s one of the reasons why he is where he is. So it's been a fantastic experience of working with him. I genuinely want to be directed by him one day,” Raashi informs.

